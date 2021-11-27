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Book reviews w #beerandgear: Thumbelina by H.C. Anderson
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This story by Hans Christian Anderson has been handed down the matrilineal line for generations. I thought it would be nice for the girls to have a copy and this one has strikingly beautiful artwork. Exposure to the classics and bed time stories have been a family staple and I am happy to encourage it in the next generation. I am sure they'll love Ms. Longs art as well as the tale itself. Remember good habits are taught at home and the earlier the better. Books last while toys are out grown quickly.
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E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Thanks for watching,
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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