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BJM ep022: unCivil Service
The Black Jester
The Black Jester
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18 views • January 15, 2020
Discussed: Vince Vaughn's Evil Plot, What Democrats Really Plan, and a few other tidbits.

By Word of Mouse: https://trends.gab.com/item/5e1eb6a8c46f1d5487bfaf1b
Vaughn Relays Message From Putin: https://trends.gab.com/item/5e1df4c79d78d445de69f7e8



Full Podcast: https://www.blackjestermatters.com/
Will be on Your Truth: https://trends.gab.com/item/5df3052c9d78d445de1753a8 , Bitchute (Video): https://trends.gab.com/item/5dcee928968379556d57515f Eventually Youtube: https://trends.gab.com/item/5dba6d85ce87d628bc597c68 also
https://flote.app/TheBlackJester, https:// and Lbry: https://trends.gab.com/item/5dcee9fb968379556d575288 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=2a0aa924-b303-4811-a4a6-7cb41c24b4c8&index=1 Twitter: @gzlfb / @haveabj (IG as well) Gab: @TheBlackJester and Minds(banned): @TheBlackJester and My fb page: https://www.facebook.com/theofficialblackjester/

Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/theblackjester If you still bother with them: https://www.patreon.com/theblackjester Get Swag: https://teespring.com/stores/theblackjester http://www.majorwhorefarer.com/ - http://www.cafepress.com/majorwhorefarer

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Keywords
trumppresident trumpcommunismsocialismbernie sanderspotusdonald j trumpsiberiagulagsvince vaughncivil servants
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