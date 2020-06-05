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On the balance of goods
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7 views • June 05, 2020
Health is a public good, no doubt, but it is not the only one. If our first imperative is to save lives, we still need to question whether a certain policy, for instance a strong limitation of movements and contacts, has an impact on our lives that is equally detrimental, if not even more harmful. Long-term as well as short-term consequences need to be evaluated.
What goods have to be thrown into the scale? Which ones should we prefer?
What goods have to be thrown into the scale? Which ones should we prefer?
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