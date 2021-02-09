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Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks out about past claims, reacts to House vote | Newsmax TV
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90 views • February 09, 2021
WASHINGTON: After the vote to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, Greene responds to the news, gives her take on her colleagues in Congress who wish to 'cancel' her, and clarifies her stances and feelings about past tragedies.
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