Martin Armstrong - Year of Chaos in 2023

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Clipped discussion about his AI computer only:
1:38 Taken from the back end of the interview.
8:33 Taken from the front end.
:54 PEI - Socrates Voice Recognition Project Extended Preview
3 clips, 11:06.
Thumbnail: End of Chuck Schumer's career forecast.
From the 1-hour 32-minute 16-second report:
2023 Will Be a Year of Chaos and Big Challenges for the U.S.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1ioVE6ydBt78/