Del BigTree at the HighWire
Feb 3, 2023
The Covid emergency is over in America…in three more months says the White House. Why now? Is politics at the heart of this decision? And what does it mean for the EUA vaccines and therapies? The HighWire gets to the facts behind the headlines.
POSTED: February 3, 2023
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v288ysw-biden-to-end-covid-19-emergency.html
