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Chris Wallace Tries Same Hoax On Trump
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26 views • October 01, 2020
2016: Trump denounced white supremacy to Chris Wallace
2020: Chris Wallace tries the same HOAX, this time talking over Trump
See it for yourself. It was a setup by Racist Hoaxer Chris Wallace! https://t.co/BbxsJs2BTI
2020: Chris Wallace tries the same HOAX, this time talking over Trump
See it for yourself. It was a setup by Racist Hoaxer Chris Wallace! https://t.co/BbxsJs2BTI
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