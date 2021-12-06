© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Danger of Nuclear Disaster: Shortage of Workers Needed To Prevent Meltdown!
Follow
8
Share
Report
362 views • December 06, 2021
Owner of GunsAmerica.com Paul Helinski sounds the alarm on the possibility of a nuclear meltdown due to a shortage in nuclear power plant workers due to vaccine mandates. Discussion on how YOU can protect yourself from nuclear radiation if the nuclear power plants become disabled. Prepare for the worst, hope for the best, but be prepared!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.