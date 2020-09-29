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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Sept 28, 1st hour, A Supreme pick: What's to debate?
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15 views • September 29, 2020
Hot NEW$ this season - Excellent Discussion of what's most important. ... esp. Scott takes around 21 and 47 minutes (How Trump can beat Biden in 1 minute.) Another high-level discussion of vital issues to be absorbed and shared..
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