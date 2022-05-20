Even More Power

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186 views • May 20, 2022
W.H.O. Global Pandemic Treaty
* [Bidan] brought America back into the W.H.O.
* The W.H.O. has covered for China for years now; and may soon be given power over Americans.
* Total authority over emergency operations.
* A ‘whole-of-society approach’ to pandemics.
* [Bidan] will act as enforcer for the W.H.O.
* Tedros should be nowhere near power — and has no bigger supporter than [Fauxi].
* We should not be giving more power to the W.H.O.
* W.H.O. will be informed when you get on a plane.
* W.H.O. wants total control over vaccines.
* Medicine will be distributed based on equity.
* A democracy should be able to vote on this treaty.
* There is no graver violation of medical ethics than this.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306500271112
* [Bidan] brought America back into the W.H.O.
* The W.H.O. has covered for China for years now; and may soon be given power over Americans.
* Total authority over emergency operations.
* A ‘whole-of-society approach’ to pandemics.
* [Bidan] will act as enforcer for the W.H.O.
* Tedros should be nowhere near power — and has no bigger supporter than [Fauxi].
* We should not be giving more power to the W.H.O.
* W.H.O. will be informed when you get on a plane.
* W.H.O. wants total control over vaccines.
* Medicine will be distributed based on equity.
* A democracy should be able to vote on this treaty.
* There is no graver violation of medical ethics than this.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306500271112
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