Even More Power

W.H.O. Global Pandemic Treaty* [Bidan] brought America back into the W.H.O.* The W.H.O. has covered for China for years now; and may soon be given power over Americans.* Total authority over emergency operations.* A ‘whole-of-society approach’ to pandemics.* [Bidan] will act as enforcer for the W.H.O.* Tedros should be nowhere near power — and has no bigger supporter than [Fauxi].* We should not be giving more power to the W.H.O.* W.H.O. will be informed when you get on a plane.* W.H.O. wants total control over vaccines.* Medicine will be distributed based on equity.* A democracy should be able to vote on this treaty.* There is no graver violation of medical ethics than this.The full version of this segment is linked below.Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 May 2022