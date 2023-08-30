Create New Account
NARM "Ban the Jab" Forum
WBS
Published 21 hours ago

August 25, 2023 National American Renaissance Movement (NationalArm.org) 'Ban the Jab' Forum. This in depth educational forum includes a panel discussion of experts from various backgrounds. The C19 biological weapon injections, the specter of more illegal lockdowns, human rights violations, and globalism were discussed from a medical, legal, ethical, psychological, and even a historical perspective.

Participants:

Dr. Peter Breggin, M.D

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Esq., PhD (Note: appears at 51 min)

Michael Diamond, Esq.

David Meiswinkle, Esq.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD

Dr. Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD

