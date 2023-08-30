NARM "Ban the Jab" Forum

August 25, 2023 National American Renaissance Movement (NationalArm.org) 'Ban the Jab' Forum. This in depth educational forum includes a panel discussion of experts from various backgrounds. The C19 biological weapon injections, the specter of more illegal lockdowns, human rights violations, and globalism were discussed from a medical, legal, ethical, psychological, and even a historical perspective.
Participants:
Dr. Peter Breggin, M.D
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Esq., PhD (Note: appears at 51 min)
Michael Diamond, Esq.
David Meiswinkle, Esq.
Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD
Dr. Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
