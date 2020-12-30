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Kamala Harris faked getting the Vaccine - LOOK CLOSE
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360 views • December 30, 2020
Look close at what happens during the Vaccine of Kamala Harris.
Also of note, she still has not stepped down from her US Senate seat, Obama stepped down from his on Nov 16th. What is her hold up?
Also of note, she still has not stepped down from her US Senate seat, Obama stepped down from his on Nov 16th. What is her hold up?
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