Christian Zionism Exposed Heresy Condemned By Church - Mother Agapia told Tucker Carlson, clip

CHRISTIAN ZIONISM EXPOSED: HERESY CONDEMNED BY CHURCH
✝️ ❌ Ted Cruz and so-called “Christian Zionists” do not speak for true Christianity. Their belief in the rapture and a "1,000-year kingdom" was condemned as heresy in 381 AD, Mother Agapia told Tucker Carlson.
She also revealed the disturbing truth about Christian Zionism:
👉 False doctrine: They claim Christ’s first coming "wasn’t enough," effectively denying the Messiah
👉 Cruel bargain with Israel: They only support Zionism because they believe they’ll be "raptured," while Jews and others suffer tribulation
👉 Condemned by the Early Church: This belief was rejected as heresy at the Council of Constantinople