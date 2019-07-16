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Trump v “Squad”: Left Claims Socialism is a “Race”, Literally
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239 views • July 16, 2019
Socialism is a race to the bottom, it will cause Democrats to lose 2020 races, but the pushback against Trump’s criticism of the “Squad” is claiming it’s racist and sexist to criticize socialists/marxists/communists.
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