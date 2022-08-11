CCP is using fake news websites to spread propaganda and disinformation

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https://gnews.org/post/p16sr0ae3
08/08/2022 Beijing is Called out of Using Fake News Websites to Spread Communist Propaganda and Disinformation. Its report alleges that Beijing has used at least over 70 fraudulent news sites and social media platforms to spread pro Communist Party propaganda