Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE DEVIL’S TRIUMPH: America’s War on Marriage & Family
26 views
channel image
gocephas
Published Yesterday |
Donate

This video addresses the De-Christianization of the West and Chuck Schumer just codified gay marriage in America. Russia defends Christian morality. First we had to wear masks in our cars and now blindfolds which is our future relating to Meta.  They are orchestrating an energy crisis. They don't care about skyrocketing gas prices. You don't realize that your government has just given over $100 billion to a Jewish twerp, Mr Green. Mirrored  


Keywords
war on christianitycodified gay marriagewar on marriage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket