Study Shows Virus Spike and Other Proteins Can Enter the Nucleus and Reduce Cell Proliferation

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11/04/2021 A recent in vitro study shows that Covid spike and other NSP proteins can enter the nucleus and reduce cell proliferation. Even though Covid is not known to infect B or T cells, virus genetic materials can leak out of other infected cells and enter B or T cells. Reduced cell proliferation suppresses the immune system. Other cells that undergo division (for example sperms or bone marrow stem cells) may also be affected.