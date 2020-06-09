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Anti-Veteran & Police Allie's Donut Shop of Rhode Island- CONFRONTED!
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28 views • June 09, 2020
Allies Donuts of North Kingston, RI is now in national news for cutting military and police discounts along with its anti-military and police statements made on D-Day anniversary June 6th, 2020.
Comments made from Allies Donuts Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/alliesdonuts/
Dan Bidondi host of TruthRadioShow.com goes to confront the store owner Matt Drescher who stated in the video he made a mistake and he promises to formally apologize to the Veterans and Police.
Standing up for our great men and women Veterans and Police of all color and race who’ve died for our country and serve it!
TruthRadioShow.com
Comments made from Allies Donuts Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/alliesdonuts/
Dan Bidondi host of TruthRadioShow.com goes to confront the store owner Matt Drescher who stated in the video he made a mistake and he promises to formally apologize to the Veterans and Police.
Standing up for our great men and women Veterans and Police of all color and race who’ve died for our country and serve it!
TruthRadioShow.com
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