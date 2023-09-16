Migrant crisis is destroying NYC | Rob Schmitt

Migrant crisis is destroying NYC: Mark Morgan and Gene Hamilton join Rob Schmitt to discuss how NY is a microcosm of what's happening around the US.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.