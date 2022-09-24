Create New Account
Where's The Compassion?
32 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

This Is Business As Usual For The Left

* Epstein was a prolific trafficker.

* Slick Willy flew with him many times; spotted on Epstein’s island.

* Back on the job, he separated migrant children.

* How much longer will the Dems get away with this double standard?

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 23 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312781390112

Keywords
bill clintonhuman traffickingjesse watterschild traffickingjeffrey epsteinhuman smugglingghislaine maxwellepstein islandjanet renololita expess

