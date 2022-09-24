Where's The Compassion?

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This Is Business As Usual For The Left
* Epstein was a prolific trafficker.
* Slick Willy flew with him many times; spotted on Epstein’s island.
* Back on the job, he separated migrant children.
* How much longer will the Dems get away with this double standard?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 23 September 2022