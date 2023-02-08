Los Angeles Strikes Back with the US Air Farce Against the Spy Balloon Invasion

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Los Angeles was invaded by the Spy Balloon Invasion and LA fought back.
Unfortunately, the city received help from the US Air Farce. The US Air
Farce missed the target. Don't worry, the US Air Farce did not even
break a nail and was able to return to base in time for a DEI seminar.
#LosAngeles #spyballoon #strikesback #invasion #chinesespyballoon
#spyballooninvasion #la #laca #socal #chinese #balloon
#chinesespyballooninvasion #spyballoonlive #airfarce #usairfarce
#whiteballoon #chinesespy #spy #surveillance #spying #spycamera
#spymovie #skyballoon #spies #spycam #bigballoon #missed #whoops