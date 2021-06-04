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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Futurism, Dispensationalism, Antichrist & The Mark The Beast - WUP 66
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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138 views • June 04, 2021
In Episode 66 we delve into history to see how the views of preterism, futurism, dispensationalism and Sunday keeping came about. This led to a distorted view of the Antichrist and the mark of the beast, therefore it is of paramount importance that we study these things, as to not be misled and blindly wonder after the beast.

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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

Walter Veith - The Man Behind The Mask - The Whole Truth (Part 13)
https://youtu.be/YTHPKHq-Mt4

The Twin Pillars of the Reformation / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/_DrJ8_i7giU

Dr Taylor Marshall YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/rbni_PlgZdc

Christ and Antichrist in Prophecy and History by Edwin de Kock
https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org/edwin-de-kock-christ-and-antichrist-in-prophecy-and-history-book

https://www.amazon.com/Christ-Antichrist-Prophecy-History-Edwin/dp/B0006E8VE2

http://www.auburn.edu/~allenkc/openhse/clergy.html

http://www.dacb.org/stories/tunisia/cyprian_.html

Council of Laodicea
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/1513.193

Romanism and the Reformation - PDF
https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/docs/romanism_and_the_reformation.pdf

Pope Francis tells Orthodox leader: I am confident we will achieve full unity
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/246838/vatican-cardinal-supports-common-easter-date-for-catholics-orthodox

Vatican cardinal supports common Easter date for Catholics, Orthodox
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/46747/pope-francis-tells-orthodox-leader-i-am-confident-we-will-achieve-full-unity

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quartodecimanism
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