Shocking audio tapes prove hospitals are actively mistreating sick COVID patients

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Why on earth are these people sending realtives to these slaughter houses posing as hospitals? If you have Ivermectin treat your relatives at home...they will only kill your relatives with Remdesivir and Ventilators.
- The Prisoner
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