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I show shooting a subject video
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11 views • April 15, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IF1BUj3leyU
Subject video filming. Today we filmed a subject for marketplaces. It was very interesting, because it was necessary to arrange sets of objects into a finished still life. The objects are different and such a logical and aesthetic game!
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Subject video filming. Today we filmed a subject for marketplaces. It was very interesting, because it was necessary to arrange sets of objects into a finished still life. The objects are different and such a logical and aesthetic game!
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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