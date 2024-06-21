How Do I Get Right with God for a Spiritual Awakening?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this powerful devotional, we explore the essentials of true revival by delving into the teachings of Jeremiah 3:1 and 22. Emphasizing the importance of repentance, humility, and dedication, the speaker urges believers to prioritize their relationship with God, the blesser, over the blessings themselves. With references to scripture, including Isaiah 55:7, Lamentations 3:40, and Romans 12:1, the call to forsake wicked ways, confess sins, and dedicate one's life to Christ is highlighted. A sincere appeal is made for personal revival, involving drastic measures against sin and a total commitment to God. The episode concludes with a heartfelt prayer and encouragement to share the message with others.
00:00 Introduction and Praise
00:19 The Importance of the Blesser Over the Blessings
00:38 Gratitude and Acknowledgements
00:48 Aspiring to Be Like Jesus
01:35 Understanding Revival
03:35 Steps to Revival: Repentance and Humility
07:45 Confession and Dedication
10:08 The Cost of True Revival
10:55 Closing Prayer and Call to Action