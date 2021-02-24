World Bigfoot Radio ~ GLAGG SAGA #2 REBOOT/"QUEST FOR FIRE"/Kevin Laing

The official rerelease of the newly retooled golden classic, with completely re-edited improved sound and over 70 new images! The second release of the entire Saga, all installments of the Saga are going to be redone in a greatly improved format. DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE to hear and see the GREATEST TRUE SASQUATCH STORY EVER TOLD!! PLEASE share this video with your friends, and if you want to help my effort to bring REAL BIGFOOT STORIES to people, please consider buying a hat, T-Shirt or mug from my shop, TEESPRINGS.COM/STORES/WORLD-BIGFOOT-CENTRAL or send help directly to: PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL. Thank you for the views, shares and support! Pictures by Kevin Laing, Duke, Art by Sybilla Irwin, RobRoy Menzies, Devin King and others. Music by SWAMP RITUAL (Their second album is available for download on CD Baby, 3rd album is upcoming)!