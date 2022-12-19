https://gnews.org/articles/598513
摘要：12/15/2022 US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino discusses rising tensions with China in the region. He said he believes Chinese military will execute the orders of Xi Jinping to unify Taiwan by force and they have sense of urgency in everything they do to deter any follow up actions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.