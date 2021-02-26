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1 Cor. 6. Question 6; “Can we take advantage of “deep state” courts if they rule in our favor?”
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20 views • February 26, 2021
We always have been as clay in the hands of the Lord God Almighty. But now it is time to come out of the Spiritual Dark Ages - the Matrix of Denominationalism 2 Thess. 2:3-11. None of us would have chosen denominationalism except we were in ignorance 2 Thess. 2:11; Acts 17:30. Now the time begins for great spiritual enlightenment as we prepare for the second age of the Kingdom of God Eph. 1:9; 2:7; 3:20; 5:17. If you believe the warnings from Christ about the second age of the Kingdom are worthy of reward, you can support this work here https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
Or you can support this work by joining us at https://www.patreon.com/The_Watchman.
Read along and listen to the Rod of Iron for free! Try it before you buy it! You might want to buy it to share it! See if the Bible-gospel-faith from God is not as high as the heavens above the Bibles, gospels, and faith systems of men for free Isaiah 55: Gal. 1:6-10! Undoubtedly it will be a shock to us all that denominationalism is playing at religion! The Lord is not willing for any to perish, although He is long-suffering and has put up with humanity playing at religion these last 1680 years. For 6,000 years much of humanity has been under Gnosticism, where men rule over other men, though they cannot even guide their own paths morally Jeremiah 10:23. But the second age of the Kingdom of God is at hand!
So everything is going to be better than we ever have possibly imagined Eph. 3:20!
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org.
rumble under n5rkss.
https://therodofiron.org
To buy a copy of the Rod of Iron. I would suggest downloading an ebook. It will cost about $5, but if things go dark, you can continue to study the Rod of Iron. To purchase the Rod of Iron: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan.
Or you can support this work by joining us at https://www.patreon.com/The_Watchman.
Read along and listen to the Rod of Iron for free! Try it before you buy it! You might want to buy it to share it! See if the Bible-gospel-faith from God is not as high as the heavens above the Bibles, gospels, and faith systems of men for free Isaiah 55: Gal. 1:6-10! Undoubtedly it will be a shock to us all that denominationalism is playing at religion! The Lord is not willing for any to perish, although He is long-suffering and has put up with humanity playing at religion these last 1680 years. For 6,000 years much of humanity has been under Gnosticism, where men rule over other men, though they cannot even guide their own paths morally Jeremiah 10:23. But the second age of the Kingdom of God is at hand!
So everything is going to be better than we ever have possibly imagined Eph. 3:20!
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org.
rumble under n5rkss.
https://therodofiron.org
To buy a copy of the Rod of Iron. I would suggest downloading an ebook. It will cost about $5, but if things go dark, you can continue to study the Rod of Iron. To purchase the Rod of Iron: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan.
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