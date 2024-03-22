Create New Account
Mesus - Patriot Hip Hop Artist God, Guns, Family, Music & the Agenda - Maria Zeee
Hip Hop Artist Mesus joins Maria Zeee to discuss the future of the world and the dark agenda that has swept mankind. Mesus and Maria discuss Satanism in the music industry, the possibility of civil unrest, the power of music to affect change and more!


Music and video clips included have been inserted with permission of the Artist (Mesus).


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4kkw33-mesus-patriot-hip-hop-artist-god-guns-family-music-and-the-agenda.html

guns god family power music satanism patriot agenda future civil unrest artist music industry maria zeee hop hop mesus

