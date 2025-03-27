BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Easily Fix ANY Corrupted Windows (Without Reinstalling)
geekyhacks
geekyhacks
1 month ago

Easily Fix ANY Corrupted Windows (Without Reinstalling)

Is your Windows system corrupted or acting up? Don't worry! In this video, I'll show you how to fix any corrupted Windows without reinstalling. Learn step-by-step methods using built-in Windows tools like SFC and DISM, repair a corrupted user profile, and, if needed, perform a repair upgrade to restore your system while keeping your files intact. Follow these simple steps to get your PC back to normal!


Commands mentioned:

• sfc /scannow

• dism /online /cleanup-image /checkhealth

• dism /online /cleanup-image /scanhealth

• dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth


Windows 10 Media Creation Tool: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows10

Windows 11 Media Creation Tool: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows11

tutorialtechnologyaitechmicrosoftprogramcomputerpcstep by steptips and trickswindows10windows11geekyhackssfcsystem file checkerfix windowsrepair windowswindows corruptionwindows media creation tooldismcorrupted user profilerepair upgrade
Chapters

Timestamps:

0:00- Intro/Explanation

0:24- Fix Windows Corruption with SFC

2:35- Fix Stubborn Corruption with DISM

7:55- Fix a Corrupted Windows User Profile

11:47- The 'Last Resort' Repair Upgrade

