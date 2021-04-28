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NEW NORMAL WATCH: #205 CALIFORNIA MAN FIRST TO DEVELOP BLOOD CLOTS AFTER J&J KILL SHOT
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211 views • April 28, 2021
Credit to KMOV St. Louis
The first man is now in the hospital following blood clots thought to be caused by the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The first man is now in the hospital following blood clots thought to be caused by the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
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