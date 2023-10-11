The Shiite group Hezbollah published another PR video with a Direct Threat to Israel - Footage shows various Weapons in the Navy, including cruise missiles, anti-ship systems, and missile boats

The official channel of the Shiite group Hezbollah published another video with a direct threat to Israel. The footage shows various weapons in the Navy, including cruise missiles, anti-ship systems, and missile boats.
Well, the Arab groups really do succeed in self-PR. So far there is no talk of actually entering into the conflict, but there are a bunch of militant videos and statements. And the most curious thing here is that Hezbollah has the ability to strike the Israeli fleet.
Everything they have, they got from Iran. And the Iranians are relying on the mosquito fleet and coastal defense. This is where boats with missile launchers and even suicide boats come from.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.