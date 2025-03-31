HOW A SIMPLE TRACTOR 🚜🏔 CONQUERED THE SOUTH POLE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BEAUVAIS
In 1957, a team of Kiwis, led by Sir Edmund Hillary, set out to on a journey across Antarctica. they were there to support a Commonwealth Expedition to cross the continent, but soon they'd be at South Pole—not in tanks or snowcats, but in three tiny Ferguson farm tractors. I travel to France to track one of these amazing machines down.
