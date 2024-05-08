Culture Based Voting - Unceded Land? - Trudeau's Mass Immigration

Party identification among religious groups and religiously unaffiliated voters





The relationship between partisanship and voters’ religious affiliation continues to be strong – especially when it comes to whether they belong to any organized religion at all.





The gap between voters who identify with an organized religion and those who do not has grown much wider in recent years.





Protestants mostly align with the Republican Party. Protestants remain the largest single religious group in the United States. As they have for most of the past 15 years, a majority of Protestant registered voters (59%) associate with the GOP, though as recently as 2009 they were split nearly equally between the two parties.





The Jewish Democrats’ plan to get Joe Biden reelected by targeting independent voters





JDCA notes high Jewish turnout and that in swing states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Georgia, number of Jews who voted Biden in 2020 was larger than his margin of victory





Democrats' big vulnerability: Why they're losing Black, Hispanic voters





New data shows that Democrats' longtime advantage with Black, Latino and Asian American voters has shrunk to its lowest point in more than 60 years — creating a massive vulnerability for President Biden and congressional Democrats.





Why it matters: One of the most loyal parts of the Democratic coalition is suddenly in danger. Black and Hispanic men could vote Republican in numbers not seen since President Dwight D. Eisenhower was elected in the 1950s.





The big picture: Latinos, the nation's largest non-white group, still lean Democratic. But they've been shifting Republican over the last two decades, and are no longer the slam-dunk Democrats they were in 1960 when JFK ran for president.





B.C. regional chief decries 'fear mongering' over proposed changes to Land Act





Recent reactions to proposed changes to B.C.'s Land Act are a threat to reconciliation, B.C. Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee says.





"This is fear mongering at its worst," said Teegee.





The province's NDP government is drafting amendments to enable agreements with Indigenous governing bodies to share decision-making over public land and bring the Land Act in line with the province's Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).





DRIPA was passed unanimously in 2019 and establishes the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) as B.C.'s framework for reconciliation.





Justin Trudeau's Mass Migration Scheme to Replace the Canadian Population





According to Dan Murray, the creator of the Immigration Watch Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared war against his country, people, and culture. The World Economic Forum-controlled leader is welcoming an unprecedented level of immigrants that will have a massive and irreversible demographic impact on Canada. Trudeau had already increased his country’s excessive immigrant intake to stratospheric levels. Now the Globalist leader is setting an even higher target: 1.3 million over the next three years on a population of under 39 million.





https://rairfoundation.com/justin-trudeaus-mass-migration-scheme-to-replace-the-canadian-population-exclusive-interview/