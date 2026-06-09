Date: June 9, 2026. Lesson 112-2026. Title: The Kiss of Truth: When Honest Words Become a Blessing

Proverbs 24:26 declares, “Every man shall kiss his lips that giveth a right answer.” In the ancient world, a kiss symbolized affection, honor, agreement, and covenant loyalty. Solomon teaches that truthful, upright speech carries a power that wins respect and strengthens relationships. Honest answers may not always be the easiest to give, but they are ultimately the most valuable. In today's Morning Manna, Doc Burkhart explores the biblical significance of the “kiss of the lips,” why truth spoken rightly is a gift to both speaker and hearer, and how integrity in our words reflects the wisdom and character of God Himself.

Lesson 112-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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