The business of baby; ultrasounds cause autism

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Profit über alles.
If I got pregnant I wouldn't do any ultrasounds, no vaccines, no powdered milk formulae and I would homeschool and try to raise the most healthy baby in the world 🤗💕
"Raise a healthy child in spite of your doctor" is another book I read and it confirms that the "standard of care" is harmful.