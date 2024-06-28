Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for June 28, 2024

The provocations among the Nations continue, as the shaking of the earth continues The war will cause My children to move from one country to another in search of greater security; although all will suffer, some countries will be less devastated. Misused technology will be used by the powerful who, unleashing their lust for power, will severely harm human creatures and Creation «Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, receive My Motherly Blessing. I invite you to be more of My Divine Son: faithfully fulfilling the Law of God, being more fraternal towards your brothers and towards yourselves. Love yourselves by being creatures of good, respecting yourselves, understanding that the way you behave and act personally either fills you with good to yourselves or gives you greater discouragement and inner emptiness. This is the repercussion of one’s own actions and deeds. My little children, peace has exhausted itself in mankind, anger easily takes hold of you (Ps. 37,8) and respect is a memory in most of My children. Beloved little children, do not feed the Devil with impatience (Col. 3, 12; Eph. 4, 2), with disobedience. Be creatures of good, be creatures loved by your brothers and be unity; without forgetting that, as children of My Divine Son, you possess the blessing of repentance, forgiveness and to resume the spiritual path (Acts.2, 38). I see with pain how My children do not believe in what is developing among powerful nations. Some have not learned of the imminent danger in which they live by remaining within their personal attachments, out of touch with reality. War is before you as a product of the lack of God in man’s life. Little children: The powerful have decided on the use of nuclear energy [1] at this time! Make reparation for those who first used nuclear energy to cause evil. The war will cause My children to move from one country to another in search of greater security; although all will suffer, some countries will be less devastated.





Misused technology will be used by the powerful who, unleashing their lust for power, will severely harm human creatures and Creation.

Little children, great will be the lamentation of man himself when he will be aware of the state of humanity after using nuclear energy, great will be the lamentation, great will be the despair without being able to repair anything, it will be the moment of “Woe”!

Pray children of My Divine Son, pray for France, it will suffer because of the war.

Pray children of My Divine Son, pray for the Middle East, the war has caused great evil and will cause more pain.

Pray children of My Divine Son, pray for what will happen in the Balkans.

Pray children of My Divine Son, pray, the elements continue to scourge mankind.

Beloved children pray for peace throughout the Earth, thus lessen the suffering that comes from war.

Children of My Divine Son, you will witness a celestial body of great dimension [2], which possesses an unusual light that will cause fear.

Have faith in the Promises of My Divine Son (Mt. 28,20).

(Mt. 28,20): “…teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age.”

The provocations among the Nations continue, as the shaking of the earth continues.

Diseases are unleashed, prepare yourselves and feed yourselves to raise the defenses of the organism [3].

Children: you are part of this generation that is on the edge of the abyss of its own existence. I suffer before the evil that bends you easily, leading you to find yourselves at the peak of this generation.

Keep in mind that My Divine Son will never allow the human creature to destroy what is Divine creation, that is why He will intervene before man concludes his purpose.

Faith must remain firm, do not fear.

I am your Mother and I protect you, do not forget the Promises [4] of My Divine Son.

I bless you, little children. Mother Mary. »

Hail Mary Most Pure, without sin conceived

Hail Mary Most Pure, without sin conceived

Hail Mary Most Pure, without sin conceived

