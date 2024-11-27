BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 27, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
22 views • 5 months ago

Episode 2431 - What can help with fatty liver disease? -Was the second Gladiator movie a weak movie? -Is the new Apple update a flop? -Is there a war on fruit loop cereal? -Kamala Harris comments on their loss of the campaign. -Are drones allowed to fly across military bases? -What is wrong with Germany and their judgement? -Trump refuses to use what when going into office? -Is big brother watching you in UK, USA and many other countries? -How can we protect your children from smartphones? -Did the protest go too far? -How can Trump give back the department of educational rights back to each state? -Cutting sugar in the first 1000 days of life can help reduce diabetes? -How crucial is the nutrition of the mother for an infant and their future life? -Ozempica is not a weight loss drug. Importance of a good diet.

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
