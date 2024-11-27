Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 27, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2431 - What can help with fatty liver disease? -Was the second Gladiator movie a weak movie? -Is the new Apple update a flop? -Is there a war on fruit loop cereal? -Kamala Harris comments on their loss of the campaign. -Are drones allowed to fly across military bases? -What is wrong with Germany and their judgement? -Trump refuses to use what when going into office? -Is big brother watching you in UK, USA and many other countries? -How can we protect your children from smartphones? -Did the protest go too far? -How can Trump give back the department of educational rights back to each state? -Cutting sugar in the first 1000 days of life can help reduce diabetes? -How crucial is the nutrition of the mother for an infant and their future life? -Ozempica is not a weight loss drug. Importance of a good diet.