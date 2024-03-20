Create New Account
Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas) showing the tracking of the officer in the elite Shaldag unit, Yitzhar Hoffman, before he was killed by a sniper.
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago

Video published by Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas) showing the tracking of the officer in the elite Shaldag unit, Yitzhar Hoffman, before he was killed by a sniper.

It is noteworthy that the officer is responsible for the siege and storming of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Source @Fotros Resistance

al-qassam brigadeselite shaldag unityitzhar hoffmankilled by a sniper

