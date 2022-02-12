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Aspiration Of The Righteous And The Wicked - Proverbs 11:23 (NIV)
23 The desire of the righteous ends only in good,
but the hope of the wicked only in wrath.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Righteous motives create prosperity.
Wicked motives create hostility.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8jdys5
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