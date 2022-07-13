IRELAND- NUTJOB TRIES TO GRAB A CHILD THEN FLASHES HIMSELF IN FRONT OF HORRIFIED IRISH BYSTANDERS

Disturbing Video. People in Europe Are Way Too Placid and This Is Why We Are Being Trampled on, Everyone Involved in This Treason Against Europe Using Mass Immigration Need to Charged With Genocide and Then Face the Rope.



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