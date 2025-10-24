🎵 Singing for animals compilation

Acoustic folk rock song in a minor key, featuring a male vocalist with a clear, slightly melancholic tone, The primary instrumentation is an acoustic guitar, playing arpeggiated chords and a simple, repetitive melody, The tempo is slow, creating a reflective mood, The song structure is verse-chorus, with the chorus being a repeated phrase, The production is clean, with the acoustic guitar and vocals prominent in the mix, There are no complex effects, maintaining a raw, intimate feel, The chord progression is simple and cyclical, supporting the vocal melody without overpowering it, The vocal delivery is straightforward, without extensive vibrato or ornamentation, The song transitions between different sections with subtle changes in guitar strumming patterns or vocal intensity, The overall mood is introspective and somewhat somber





[Verse 1] Mama take this badge from me I can't use it anymore It's getting dark, too dark to see Feels like I'm knocking on heaven's door [Chorus] Knock, knock, knocking on heaven's door Knock, knock, knocking on heaven's door Knock, knock, knocking on heaven's door Knock, knock, knocking on heaven's door [Verse 2] (You wanna go to the seaside) (Not trying to say that everybody wants to go) (Falling in love at the seaside) (Under my charm with diamonds sliding around) (I'm just trying to love you any kind of way) (But I find it hard to love you girl when you're all far away) (Away) [Instrumental] [Verse 3] (Grace, this is the day) (You know who I am) (You know I can't let you) (Slide through my hands) (And why all sins) (Couldn't drag me away) (And why, why all sins) (Will right them someday) [Verse 4] (Imagine there's no heaven) (It's easy if you try) (No hell below us) (Above us only sky) (Imagine all the people) (Living for today) (You may say I'm a dreamer) (But I'm not the only one) (I hope someday you'll join us) (And the world will live as one) [Verse 5] Baby, I've been, I've been losing sleep Dreaming about the things that we could be Baby, I've been, I've been praying hard Said no more counting dollars, we'll be counting stars We'll be counting stars [Verse 6] I see a slave, like a swinging vine Swing my heart across the line In my face it's flashing signs Seek it out and you should find Oh, but I'm not that old, but I'm not that bold I don't think that what is so, just doing what I would so tonight I, I, I feel something so right But doing the wrong thing [Verse 7] I, I, I feel something so wrong But doing the right thing Could I, could I, could I Everything that kills me makes me feel alive [Verse 8] (Mama, put my guns in the ground) (I can't shoot them anymore) (That cold black cloud is coming down) (Feels like I'm knocking on heaven's door) [Verse 9] (Mama, the walls are telling lies) (She's so blue, she's so blue, she's so blue, she's so blue) (My father was a gambling man) (Down on his knees) [Verse 10] (Better make it to it up on Sunday) (I got a lot of things to learn) (Said I wouldn't not be living one day) (For my heart starts to burn) (So what's the matter with you?) (Sing me something new) (And don't you know the cold and clean and rain don't know) (The only thing is come and go away) [Verse 11] (Stand by me) (Nobody knows the way it's