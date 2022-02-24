© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctor Jose Luis Sevillano on strange tentacle-like "life form" found in Pfizer vaccine
Follow
2
Share
Report
72 views • February 24, 2022
"Dr. Sevillano has been tracking these structures and monitoring their growth pattern and behavior.
Researchers such as Dr. Pablo Campra and Mik Andersen of Corona2Inspect theorize that these filaments grow thanks to the action of DNA crystals, which possess information that gives these filaments in question the necessary instructions for their expansion by one of their poles.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/tentacle.html"
Researchers such as Dr. Pablo Campra and Mik Andersen of Corona2Inspect theorize that these filaments grow thanks to the action of DNA crystals, which possess information that gives these filaments in question the necessary instructions for their expansion by one of their poles.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/tentacle.html"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.