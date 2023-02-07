BOMBSHELL: Holding Them to Account w/ Pascal Najadi & Atty. Todd Callender

(Feb 6, 2023) SGT Report: "BOMBSHELL interview with Pascal Najadi and attorney Todd Callender. The dam of disinformation and lies regarding the Pfizer & Moderna bioweapon vax is breaking with Switzerland and Thailand leading the way by bringing justice to those responsible for crimes against humanity."
Pascal's Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/user/neutralswiss
SGT Report: https://www.sgtreport.com/
SGT Report on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v28h2r4-bombshell-holding-them-to-account-for-crimes-against-humanity-pascal-najadi.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.