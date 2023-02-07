Create New Account
BOMBSHELL: Holding Them to Account w/ Pascal Najadi & Atty. Todd Callender
(Feb 6, 2023) SGT Report: "BOMBSHELL interview with Pascal Najadi and attorney Todd Callender. The dam of disinformation and lies regarding the Pfizer & Moderna bioweapon vax is breaking with Switzerland and Thailand leading the way by bringing justice to those responsible for crimes against humanity."


