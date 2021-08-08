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TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 10) Pope's Nightmare if Everybody Getting this Money at Once - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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30 views • August 08, 2021
We can't get the accounts opened till we get the electronic files from Pope Francis. The people's actual government should act for the public interest, and when a fraud at such level is exposed, as government we left with responsibility to get the fruits of such fraud redistribute it with integrity to for Public interest. We can't allow people to use the fruit of this fraud as cash, since it will create hyperinflation and it will starve the world. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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