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TASA - July 12, 2021 - 4) The Dollar is Incorporation Instrument based on the Laws of Oloran - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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35 views • July 18, 2021
The Dollar origin and the source of UCC (Uniform Commercial Code) based on the Law of Money the Law of Oloran or Dellor, is an Ancient Law to support the Maritime and Admiralty laws that is the Sea Jurisdiction. Bonds, stocks, and Money are used as instrument for negotiation codes. So, the UCC is the codification of the Law of Oloran. Dollar originated from word Dellor. Hence, that's how the Oloran/Dellor worshipers slaved Man Kind globally using an Evil intention as money instrument. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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