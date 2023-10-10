Create New Account
A Big Problem For "Orthodoxy": St. Gregory Of Nyssa & The Filioque
channel image
vaticancatholic.com
37 Subscribers
6 views
Published Yesterday

0:00 Intro & First Proof For The Filioque 10:33 Relations of Opposition 11:50 Second Proof For The Filioque 17:50 Orthodoxy’s “Eternal Manifestation” Exposed 24:12 Third Proof – Three Torches 26:14 Fourth Proof And Refuting Ortho-Lies 35:19 Refuting Their “Best” Argument Against The Filioque 37:22 Jay Dyer Refutes His Own Position On The Filioque The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/st-gregory-of-nyssa-filioque/

To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video

Keywords
biblechristianityfaithhistoryapocalypsepopecatholic churchpapacydoctrinecatholicism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket