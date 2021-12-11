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Kiss The Truth NEED TO KNOW (part 2)
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23 views • December 11, 2021
....continuing from Part 1, this is a further collection of evidence from doctors and scientists, relevant to Informed Consent to C-19 vaccination.
This is an important principle of medical ethics and medical law, because, without access to ALL the information, including the risks, there can be no lawful consent.
This is an important principle of medical ethics and medical law, because, without access to ALL the information, including the risks, there can be no lawful consent.
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