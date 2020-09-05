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Creepy Bill Gates Invests $250 Million into Media So He Gets Better Coverage on His Multiple Dose Corona Vaccine he Wants to Give to Every Person on the Planet
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413 views • September 05, 2020
Many of us were not aware of Bill Gates and his plans for the global community before the coronavirus pandemic.
But Gates has made headlines in the past several months and his vaccine agenda for the human race has been exposed.
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
But Gates has made headlines in the past several months and his vaccine agenda for the human race has been exposed.
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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