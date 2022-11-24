Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Tipping Point
51 views
channel image
Stephen Douglas Alexander
Published Thursday |

GIVE HIM 15...

A fifteen minute exposé on THE TIPPING POINT that arrives tomorrow on Thanksgiving.  This prophetic word about THE TIPPING POINT is the last video I recorded in 2020.   I have a lot of things to say about this exact moment in time...

To learn more about what I see, visit:

https://www.AL3XAND3R.com


@StephenDouglasAlexander

Keywords
prophetic wordthe tipping pointdutch sheetsgivehim15stephen douglas alexander2022 prophecyal3xand3rgive him 15

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket